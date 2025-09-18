Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,690,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,047 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.46% of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $115,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,954 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.37. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $45.33.

About Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

