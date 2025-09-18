Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,797,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,813 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $166,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $29.75 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

