Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 27,605 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,634,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,605 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $111,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $71.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.63. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $72.11.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

