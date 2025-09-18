Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $104.98 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $104,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa America raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.68.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $220.16 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $221.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.AbbVie’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.38%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

