Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Chairman Sells $781,000.00 in Stock

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael Kirban sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $781,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 598,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,365,216.05. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Kirban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 9th, Michael Kirban sold 30,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,174,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $42.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 11.50%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vita Coco by 398.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 78,229 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 511,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 258,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COCO. Piper Sandler upgraded Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Vita Coco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

