Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 141,332 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $30,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cvfg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 320.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day moving average is $66.83. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $74.21.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

