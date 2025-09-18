Brooklyn FI LLC Purchases 1,122 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 61,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $92.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.49.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.