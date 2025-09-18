KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,404,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,593,000 after buying an additional 308,235 shares during the period. Rational Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,628,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 822,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,810,000 after acquiring an additional 36,292 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,470,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 165.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 545,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after acquiring an additional 340,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $61.63 on Thursday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $53.54 and a 12-month high of $67.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

