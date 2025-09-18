Contrasting Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) & International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty and International Land Alliance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyrela Brazil Realty $1.48 billion 1.49 $305.72 million $0.80 7.16 International Land Alliance $8.10 million 3.42 $3.05 million ($0.02) -12.00

Cyrela Brazil Realty has higher revenue and earnings than International Land Alliance. International Land Alliance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyrela Brazil Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyrela Brazil Realty 19.65% 16.52% 7.69% International Land Alliance -101.31% -25.93% -11.86%

Risk and Volatility

Cyrela Brazil Realty has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Land Alliance has a beta of -0.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cyrela Brazil Realty beats International Land Alliance on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações develops and constructs residential properties in Brazil. It also provides real estate services, such as construction management and technical consultancy services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc. operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; enhance the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

