4,507 Shares in General Motors Company $GM Acquired by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 74,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in General Motors by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 69,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $58.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $2,027,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,585.70. The trade was a 75.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 907,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $52,825,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,162,341.12. This represents a 62.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,104,256 shares of company stock valued at $64,129,551 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.