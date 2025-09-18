Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Holdings Lifted by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,541,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $185.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $186.37. The stock has a market cap of $145.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.79.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.