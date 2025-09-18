Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $205,966,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $195,658,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $578,628,000 after buying an additional 5,529,065 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,468,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,009,000 after buying an additional 3,718,521 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,324,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,145,000 after buying an additional 2,144,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $814,935.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,898,600. The trade was a 9.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $75,072.39. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,928.44. This trade represents a 8.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,008 shares of company stock worth $3,553,982. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

