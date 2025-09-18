Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $AVSC Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $370,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSC opened at $57.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.97. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

