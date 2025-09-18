Contrasting Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) & Cleantech Solutions International (OTCMKTS:SEII)

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) and Cleantech Solutions International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Illinois Tool Works and Cleantech Solutions International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illinois Tool Works 21.31% 90.89% 19.17% Cleantech Solutions International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.8% of Illinois Tool Works shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cleantech Solutions International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Illinois Tool Works shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Cleantech Solutions International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illinois Tool Works $15.90 billion 4.81 $3.49 billion $11.41 22.99 Cleantech Solutions International $320,000.00 N/A -$4.15 million N/A N/A

This table compares Illinois Tool Works and Cleantech Solutions International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Illinois Tool Works has higher revenue and earnings than Cleantech Solutions International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Illinois Tool Works and Cleantech Solutions International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Illinois Tool Works 3 8 1 0 1.83 Cleantech Solutions International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus price target of $260.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.63%. Given Cleantech Solutions International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cleantech Solutions International is more favorable than Illinois Tool Works.

Summary

Illinois Tool Works beats Cleantech Solutions International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses. The Food Equipment segment provides warewashing, refrigeration, cooking, and food processing equipment; kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems; and food equipment maintenance and repair services. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces and sells equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures, as well as equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment; and metal arc welding consumables and related accessories. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Construction Products segment offers engineered fastening systems and solutions for the residential construction, renovation/remodel, and commercial construction markets. The Specialty Products segment provides beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. It serves the automotive OEM and tiers, MRO, commercial food equipment, construction, general industrial, industrial capital goods, consumer durables, automotive aftermarket end, and other markets. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Glenview, Illinois.

About Cleantech Solutions International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provision of consulting and office support services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. Sharing Economy International Inc. was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

