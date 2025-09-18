Analyzing First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) and Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) and Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Commerce has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First National of Nebraska and Heritage Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A Heritage Commerce 15.00% 6.61% 0.82%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National of Nebraska $3.23 billion 1.18 $412.43 million N/A N/A Heritage Commerce $182.21 million 3.40 $40.53 million $0.63 16.02

This table compares First National of Nebraska and Heritage Commerce”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First National of Nebraska has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Commerce.

Dividends

First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $160.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Heritage Commerce pays out 82.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for First National of Nebraska and Heritage Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0.00 Heritage Commerce 0 0 2 0 3.00

Heritage Commerce has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.72%. Given Heritage Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Commerce is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heritage Commerce beats First National of Nebraska on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions. In addition, the company offers treasury management, debt consolidation, financial planning, retirement planning, wealth management, merchant, and payroll services; and personal, commercial, and farm insurance products. Further, it provides solutions for agribusiness, commercial real estate, healthcare, transportation, and correspondent banking; investment services, such as capital market and institutional asset management; and digital banking services. First National of Nebraska, Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; small business administration loans; home equity lines of credit; multifamily loans on residential properties; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier’s checks, bank by mail, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking, factoring financing, and electronic banking services. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

