iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Acquired by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $191.23 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.06.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.