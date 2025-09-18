Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 778 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

IUSB stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.1636 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

