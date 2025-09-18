Longboard Asset Management LP Makes New $207,000 Investment in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KTOS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,447,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $488,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,179 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $41,118,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 129.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,163,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 75.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,402,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9,709.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 987,408 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

In other news, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $274,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 97,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,478.30. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $97,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 61,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,941.35. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,430 shares of company stock worth $4,745,162. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $75.74 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 757.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $351.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

