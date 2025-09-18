Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 178,127 Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF $DFGX

Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 178,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,000. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFGX. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 186.3% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 936,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,666,000 after acquiring an additional 609,708 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,787,000. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,147,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,294,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,952,000.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DFGX opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average is $52.93. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.99 and a 12-month high of $54.48.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

