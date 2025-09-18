Longboard Asset Management LP Takes $203,000 Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. $BJRI

Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 410,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,057,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,700,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,269,000 after buying an additional 863,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Benchmark upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In related news, SVP Heidi Rogers sold 4,116 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $145,541.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,611.84. This trade represents a 36.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jacob Guild sold 9,521 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $338,090.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,044.53. This represents a 71.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,458 shares of company stock worth $545,656. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $662.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $47.02.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.74 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 1.99%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

