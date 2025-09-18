Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 76.5% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $32.73.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.