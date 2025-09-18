Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR

Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 113,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises 1.2% of Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,228,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 80,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Citrine Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Citrine Capital LLC now owns 162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timonier Family Office LTD. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Timonier Family Office LTD. now owns 308,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 60,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA DFAR opened at $23.76 on Thursday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.