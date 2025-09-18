11,432 Shares in Ooma, Inc. $OOMA Acquired by Longboard Asset Management LP

Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,432 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Ooma by 36.0% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ooma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a report on Monday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Ooma Price Performance

OOMA stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.38 million, a P/E ratio of -185.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. Ooma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ooma

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 19,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $247,555.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 688,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,850,167.65. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Galligan sold 12,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $154,219.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 241,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,636.83. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,007 shares of company stock valued at $496,322 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.