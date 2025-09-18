Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 6,987 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $107.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $108.69.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.