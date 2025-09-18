Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,883,000 after acquiring an additional 227,977 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $208.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.27 and a 200 day moving average of $206.14. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.18 and a 52 week high of $228.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Melius Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total transaction of $1,059,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,835.56. This trade represents a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total value of $2,653,411.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,645.76. This represents a 98.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,232. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

