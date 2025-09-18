Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $461.51 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $465.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $443.97 and a 200 day moving average of $403.47. The company has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.