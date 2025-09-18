48,315 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS Acquired by Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc.

Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 465,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 27,384 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 165,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,341,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,947,000 after acquiring an additional 90,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCS opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0794 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

