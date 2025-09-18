BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Research

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

BANF has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on BancFirst from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BancFirst

BancFirst Stock Up 1.7%

BANF stock opened at $131.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.79. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $138.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BancFirst news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $631,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,740. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,326,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 648.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after purchasing an additional 142,232 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 34,094.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 63,757 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at $6,912,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at about $6,635,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BancFirst

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.