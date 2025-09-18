Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cullinan Therapeutics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.08. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $18.62.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,423,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 411.5% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 221,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 178,138 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 661,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 136,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 109,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

