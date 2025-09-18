Ventum Cap Mkts Cuts Earnings Estimates for Exchange Income

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Exchange Income in a report released on Monday, September 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EIF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$74.50 to C$84.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Paradigm Capital raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$71.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$80.18.

EIF opened at C$70.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$45.00 and a 1 year high of C$75.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 100.38%.

Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets.

