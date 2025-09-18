FY2025 EPS Estimates for Southern Lowered by Zacks Research

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southern in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.22. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southern’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SO. Barclays raised their price target on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.92.

Southern Stock Up 0.1%

Southern stock opened at $91.49 on Thursday. Southern has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.17.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $1,179,715,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $510,229,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 9,099.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,421,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,011,000 after buying an additional 4,373,271 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 11,230.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,690,000 after buying an additional 1,936,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 83.8% during the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,097,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,266,000 after buying an additional 1,867,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.



