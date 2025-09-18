Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM) vs. TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Financial Review

Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Prestige Wealth and TPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A TPG 1.60% 25.79% 8.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prestige Wealth and TPG”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Wealth $640,000.00 12.58 -$6.88 million N/A N/A TPG $3.50 billion 6.76 $23.48 million ($0.19) -329.58

TPG has higher revenue and earnings than Prestige Wealth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Prestige Wealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of TPG shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.0% of TPG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Prestige Wealth and TPG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Wealth 0 0 0 0 0.00 TPG 0 7 8 2 2.71

TPG has a consensus target price of $62.57, suggesting a potential downside of 0.08%. Given TPG’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TPG is more favorable than Prestige Wealth.

Risk and Volatility

Prestige Wealth has a beta of 3.03, meaning that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TPG beats Prestige Wealth on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Prestige Wealth Inc. is a subsidiary of Prestige Financial Holdings Group Limited.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. In addition, the company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas. The company operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

