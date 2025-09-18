CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) versus Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) and CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Talkspace and CVR Medical”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $187.59 million 2.27 $1.15 million $0.02 127.00 CVR Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Talkspace has higher revenue and earnings than CVR Medical.

This table compares Talkspace and CVR Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace 1.41% 2.48% 2.11% CVR Medical N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Talkspace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Talkspace has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Medical has a beta of 30.74, suggesting that its share price is 2,974% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Talkspace and CVR Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 2 3 2 3.00 CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Talkspace presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.17%. Given Talkspace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talkspace is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Summary

Talkspace beats CVR Medical on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan (BH) that provides online therapy to members through BH and EAP offerings; and Talkspace for Business for members to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the enterprise. It serves its platform through third-party platforms or marketplace, such as Apple App Store and Google Play App Store. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

