Brokers Set Expectations for Eaton’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Eaton in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.06. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $12.02 per share.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ETN. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Eaton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Eaton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $363.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eaton has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $399.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Eaton by 102.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,785.70. This represents a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.