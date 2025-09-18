Insider Buying: WAM Strategic Value (ASX:WAR) Insider Buys 9,056 Shares of Stock

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 9,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$10,323.84.
Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 12th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 9,210 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$10,471.77.
- On Wednesday, September 10th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 8,611 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$9,816.54.
- On Tuesday, September 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 19,739 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$22,443.24.
- On Monday, September 8th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 19,768 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$22,535.52.
WAM Strategic Value Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $203.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.41.
WAM Strategic Value Announces Dividend
WAM Strategic Value Company Profile
WAM Strategic Value Limited invests in discounted assets. The company provide capital growth over medium to long term, deliver fully franked dividends and preserve capital. It also offers risk-adjusted returns and intends to invest in LIC. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
