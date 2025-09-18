Zacks Small Cap Increases Earnings Estimates for High Tide

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of High Tide in a report issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. High Tide had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $108.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of High Tide in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of HITI opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $310.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of High Tide by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 311,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 184,780 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of High Tide by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 242,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 86,682 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of High Tide by 8,334.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 50,924 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

