Bolt Projects (BSLK) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Volatility and Risk
Bolt Projects has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bolt Projects’ competitors have a beta of 0.66, indicating that their average stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Bolt Projects and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bolt Projects
|-375.64%
|N/A
|-95.24%
|Bolt Projects Competitors
|-6.08%
|-214.84%
|-2.85%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Bolt Projects and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bolt Projects
|$1.37 million
|-$65.39 million
|-1.39
|Bolt Projects Competitors
|$13.76 billion
|$1.23 billion
|9.17
Insider and Institutional Ownership
5.5% of Bolt Projects shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Bolt Projects shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Bolt Projects competitors beat Bolt Projects on 7 of the 9 factors compared.
About Bolt Projects
Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. operates as a material solutions company. The company offers B-SILK PROTEIN, a biodegradable ingredient for the beauty and personal care industry. Its products also include MYLO, a mycelium-based leather material; and MICROSILK, a silk fiber. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
