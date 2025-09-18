Bolt Projects (BSLK) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Volatility and Risk

Bolt Projects has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bolt Projects’ competitors have a beta of 0.66, indicating that their average stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bolt Projects and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bolt Projects -375.64% N/A -95.24% Bolt Projects Competitors -6.08% -214.84% -2.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bolt Projects and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bolt Projects $1.37 million -$65.39 million -1.39 Bolt Projects Competitors $13.76 billion $1.23 billion 9.17

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bolt Projects’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bolt Projects. Bolt Projects is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

5.5% of Bolt Projects shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Bolt Projects shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bolt Projects competitors beat Bolt Projects on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Bolt Projects

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. operates as a material solutions company. The company offers B-SILK PROTEIN, a biodegradable ingredient for the beauty and personal care industry. Its products also include MYLO, a mycelium-based leather material; and MICROSILK, a silk fiber. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

