B. Riley Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Atlanticus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 15th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlanticus’ current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlanticus’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $393.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.87 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ATLC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Shares of Atlanticus stock opened at $71.77 on Thursday. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were given a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%.

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $124,780.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,529.88. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

