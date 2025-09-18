Reviewing Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) & Itochu (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) and Itochu (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and Itochu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petco Health and Wellness 0 7 3 1 2.45 Itochu 0 0 0 0 0.00

Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus target price of $3.95, indicating a potential upside of 13.93%. Given Petco Health and Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Petco Health and Wellness is more favorable than Itochu.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Petco Health and Wellness has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itochu has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and Itochu”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petco Health and Wellness $6.05 billion 0.18 -$101.82 million ($0.10) -34.70 Itochu $96.69 billion 0.86 $5.89 billion $7.66 15.16

Itochu has higher revenue and earnings than Petco Health and Wellness. Petco Health and Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Itochu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and Itochu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petco Health and Wellness -0.47% -1.71% -0.37% Itochu 5.93% 13.99% 5.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Itochu shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Itochu beats Petco Health and Wellness on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc., operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. The company offers its products under the WholeHearted, Reddy, and Well & Good brands. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Itochu

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company’s Textile segment produces and sells raw materials, threads, and textiles; and garments, home furnishings, and industrial materials, as well as trades in industrial textile and lifestyle products. Its Machinery segment engages in the plants, bridges, railways, and other infrastructure; power generation, transmission, transformation, and sale; water, environment and waste-related; ship trading; renewable and alternative energy; and waste recycling businesses. The company’s Metals & Minerals segment engages in development of metal and mineral resource; processing and steel products; trading of iron ore, coal, pig iron and ferrous raw materials, non-ferrous and light metals, steel products, nuclear fuels, and greenhouse gas emissions; and recycling and waste treatment activities. Its Energy & Chemicals segment trades in crude oil, petroleum products, LPG, LNG, natural gas, hydrogen, organic and inorganic chemicals, functional food, synthetic resins, packaging materials, household goods, fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and electronic materials, as well as engages in the solar and biomass power generation, electricity trading, and the energy storage cell businesses. The company’s Food segment produces, distributes, and retails food products. Its General Products & Realty segment produces and sells paper, pulp, natural rubber, tire, and wood products and materials; develops and operates real estate properties, such as housing, logistics facilities, and other projects; and offers logistics services. The company’s ICT & Financial Business segment offers IT, Internet related and venture capital, mobile telephone equipment, BPO, broadcasting and communications, entertainment and content, healthcare and preventive medicine outsourcing, and financial and insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

