Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) versus Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Head to Head Contrast

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) and Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arhaus and Seven and I”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arhaus $1.27 billion 1.24 $68.55 million $0.50 22.42 Seven and I $78.57 billion 0.45 $1.14 billion $0.51 26.33

Analyst Recommendations

Seven and I has higher revenue and earnings than Arhaus. Arhaus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seven and I, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arhaus and Seven and I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arhaus 0 12 4 0 2.25 Seven and I 0 1 0 0 2.00

Arhaus currently has a consensus price target of $10.83, suggesting a potential downside of 3.36%. Given Arhaus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Arhaus is more favorable than Seven and I.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Arhaus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Seven and I shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Arhaus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arhaus and Seven and I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arhaus 5.33% 20.08% 5.62% Seven and I 1.65% 6.49% 2.33%

Risk & Volatility

Arhaus has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seven and I has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arhaus beats Seven and I on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits. It offers lighting products, including various distinct and artistic lighting fixtures comprising chandeliers, pendants, table and floor lamps, and sconces; textile products, such as handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws; and décor products, including various wall art to mirrors, vases to candles, and other decorative accessories. The company distributes its products through an omni-channel model comprising showrooms, e-commerce platform, print and digital media, and in-home designer services. Arhaus, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio.

About Seven and I

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others. The company engages in the operation of convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores; retail business that provides daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities and dollar merchandise and services; banking, leasing, and credit card business; and real estate business. Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

