Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $48,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,241.54. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $44,690.00.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of INSW opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.08. International Seaways Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $54.84.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $188.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.06 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.88%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in International Seaways by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their target price on International Seaways from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

