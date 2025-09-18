Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SRRK. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Scholar Rock from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 price objective on Scholar Rock and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 20,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $654,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,016.80. This represents a 45.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $32,725.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,222.42. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,838 shares of company stock worth $2,438,562. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 152.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

