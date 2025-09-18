RH (NYSE:RH) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

RH has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Zelman & Associates cut their price objective on shares of RH from $305.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of RH from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.29.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $229.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.94. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.15. RH has a fifty-two week low of $123.03 and a fifty-two week high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $899.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.58 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 113.58% and a net margin of 3.20%.RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. RH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RH by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of RH by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth $4,825,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

