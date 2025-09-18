Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutrien from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.39.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 184.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 51,126 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 736,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Analyst Recommendations for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

