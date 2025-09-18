Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Research

Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Insteel Industries has an average rating of “Hold”.

IIIN stock opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $742.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. Insteel Industries has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $41.64.

Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $179.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.60 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.15%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

