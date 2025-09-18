Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Research

Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Insteel Industries has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Report on IIIN
Insteel Industries Stock Performance
Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $179.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.60 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.15%.
About Insteel Industries
Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Insteel Industries
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.