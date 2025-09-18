Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Upgraded by Barclays to Hold Rating

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Shares of EXEL opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $49.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 68,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 41,167 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 20.0% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

