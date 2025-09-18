TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Trading Up 22.4%

TOMZ stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 77.33% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services.

