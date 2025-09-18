Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

MCB has been the topic of several other reports. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $814.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.16. Metropolitan Bank has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $81.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.97.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 13.68%.The firm had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert C. Patent sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $395,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 98,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,798,088.70. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 5,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,631,516.56. The trade was a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,159. Insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 749.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 316,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after purchasing an additional 278,966 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,602,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,109,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 107.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 76,745 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

