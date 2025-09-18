Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR Shares Purchased by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,778 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 48,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $44.03 on Thursday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.37.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

