Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Sells 333 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 349 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 117.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $520,651,000 after buying an additional 3,677,145 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,519,912 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $331,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,335 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,585.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,776,601 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $135,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,433 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,077,445 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $923,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,265 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $90,194,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Wall Street Zen cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

